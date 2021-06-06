LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department was battling a large blaze in the central valley on Sunday.
According to CCFD, they responded about 3 p.m. on June 6 to 1500 Karen Ave., near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. CCFD sent six engines, two trucks, two rescues and two battalion chiefs.
Before fire crews arrived, Las Vegas police helped evacuate a portion of the apartment complex. When they arrived, firefighters found "heavy fire" conditions and started defensive operations to keep it from spreading to other units.
A second alarm was requested, totaling 55 personnel on scene.
The scene is active, CCFD said. Avoid the area.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
