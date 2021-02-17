2/17 fire
@LVeddieg/Twitter

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Department crews were fighting a brush fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Wednesday night.

Reported about 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 17, CCFD said the fire has burned about four acres at the east valley park. 

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported as of 7:45 p.m. The Bureau of Land Management was called in to assist. 

Avoid the area. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.