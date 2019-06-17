LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 100 firefighters battled a structure fire near the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning.

About 3 a.m., the shared attic space of an office building at 3900 Paradise Road caught fire, Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell said in a press conference.

At least 100 firefighters and additional support staff responded to the initial call at the two-story commercial structure.

At a later statement from Cassell, he said, “This building had no sprinklers on any floor at any level.”

No injuries were reported, according to Cassell.

According to Clark County assessor records, the building was first occupied in 1966, though an exact construction date was unknown.

CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said there was still fire in the north and south ends of the building and the roof of the building collapsed in.

#UPDATE: Nearby businesses dealing with smoke alarms going off triggered by massive fire that has destroyed several businesses. Fire is still burning 4.5 hrs later. Paradise still shutdown between Twain and Corporate Dr. Avoid the area. 😷 @FOX5Vegas #fire #vegas pic.twitter.com/ThaZDj9jql — Dylan Kendrick (@dylankendricktv) June 17, 2019

Smoke from the fire was causing low visibility in the area. Paradise Road is now open. Northbound lanes are being diverted onto Corporate Drive. Southbound traffic lanes are clear.

Businesses inside the office building include the Nevada Broadcasters Association, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters and TAM of Nevada.

