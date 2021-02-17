LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Department crews were fighting a brush fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Wednesday night.
Reported at 7:05 p.m. on Feb. 17, CCFD said the fire had burned 10 acres as of 9:40 p.m., just east of a residential neighborhood in the park's Nature Preserve. On Thursday morning, CCFD said the fire had burned 45 acres but was contained.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
The Bureau of Land Management was called in to assist and took over the investigation. CCFD said both crews would remain on scene through the night.
Picture of the brush fire burning right now at @CCWetlandsPark from Park Administrators. The @ClarkCountyFD is on scene and has requested help from the @blmnv. Being told the fire is at the Nature Preserve.#Vegas #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/0wGo39qw2r— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 18, 2021
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
