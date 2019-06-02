LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials said 14 people were displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in the east valley early Sunday morning.
Clark County firefighters were received reports of a fire on the 1500 block of Elizabeth Avenue, near East Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, around 3:30 a.m., fire officials said. The initial 911 caller told CCFD the "whole apartment roof was on fire."
CCFD sent four engines, a truck, two rescues, an air resource and two battalion chiefs to the scene. According to fire officials, firefighters reported a two-story apartment building was on fire and an additional two engines were requested.
Fire crews successfully put out the fire just before 4 a.m. from within the apartment building, CCFD said. The American Red Cross was called to help 14 people who were displaced due to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to fire officials, damage costs have not yet been estimated.
