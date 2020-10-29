LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people have died after a small plane crash west of I-15 in Las Vegas Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The aircraft was a 1974 Cessna 310-R, according to CCFD Deputy Chief Warren Whitney.
It departed North Las Vegas airport at 9:29 a.m., Whitney said. No other injuries were reported.
The incident occurred near Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, west of I-15 near Valley View Boulevard.
CCFD said the plane caught fire, which extended to a nearby trailer. Bruce Langson said he was in the trailer at the time of the crash.
"I could hear the propeller turning over and it sounded like a helicopter. Then I heard a thud, crash and a gigantic ball of flames, fuel splashed over my construction trailer," Langson said. "I ran around and saw it was totally engulfed in flames, a giant fireball.
"There was nothing I could do personally to assist anyone there. It was just... it looked like a movie scene from the worst horror movie I've seen," Langson said.
Las Vegas police assisted on scene. The FAA is conducting an investigation.
There are no major road closures at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
