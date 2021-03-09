ARVILLE TWAIN FIRE

Clark County fire officials battle a blaze near Arville Street and Twain Ave. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

 (Clark County)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials are battling 2-alarm blaze near Arville Street and Twain Avenue.

According to the county, about 30 personnel responded to the scene at an apartment complex at 3651 Arville St. There have been four injuries and one fatality reported, according to fire officials. 

No other details were immediately available.

ARVILLE TWAIN FIRE

A fire at Arville and Twain in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.