LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials are battling 2-alarm blaze near Arville Street and Twain Avenue.
According to the county, about 30 personnel responded to the scene at an apartment complex at 3651 Arville St. There have been four injuries and one fatality reported, according to fire officials.
No other details were immediately available.
Seeing smoke near the Las #Vegas Strip? This may be the reason. @ClarkCountyFD is fighting a 2 alarm apartment fire in the area of Arville and Twain. More than 2 dozen firefighters on scene. pic.twitter.com/2el5DA5uga— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 9, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
