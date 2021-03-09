LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials battled a two-alarm blaze near Arville Street and Twain Avenue on Tuesday.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, about 30 personnel responded to the scene at an apartment complex at 3651 Arville St. There have been three injuries and one fatality reported, according to fire officials.
The conditions of the three injured residents was unknown.
FOX5 spoke with a man who said his wife was killed in the fire. He was visibly shaken and did not want to speak on the record, but he said he went out for groceries and came back to his building on fire.
People who live in Twain Estates apartments could only stand and watch as the fire department worked to put out the fire.
“They had heavy smoke and fire coming from the downstairs apartment," officials said.
Most people in the building got out in time, but some got stuck inside.
“When they made their way closer to the apartment, they got some calls for help and there were people trapped inside. They immediately went into rescue mode and went in to save the people.”
Clark County Fire said four others were injured. The fire started in a downstairs apartment and moved upstairs to the second floor, causing the roof to collapse.
“Based on the size of the fire when we arrived, this is about as good of an outcome from a fire perspective that we could have asked," said CCFD.
Buddy Valdez said he was sleeping when his apartment started filling up with smoke.
“I smelled it when I woke up and then I started panicking," he said.
Valdez said he started feeling sick shortly after.
“My lungs started filling up. I started not feeling well. So I opened the door just to get the smoke out.”
CCFD said four buildings were evacuated and the American Red Cross came out to help people who have been displaced.
“It was a hella big fire right there. Thank god we are safe," Valdez said.
While the investigation is ongoing, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said the likely cause of the fire was "improper discarding of smoking materials." Damages are estimated between $500,000 and $1 million.
Seeing smoke near the Las #Vegas Strip? This may be the reason. @ClarkCountyFD is fighting a 2 alarm apartment fire in the area of Arville and Twain. More than 2 dozen firefighters on scene. pic.twitter.com/2el5DA5uga— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 9, 2021
