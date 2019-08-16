LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- The Clark County School District has been going back and forth with teachers for months. There is still no resolution.
The school district is ready to vote on a new contract for teachers. CCSD said the offer does include a significant pay raise.
But the teacher’s union said, not so fast. The matter is far from settled. It posted its reply to the proposal online.
CCSD laid out its two-year deal, which includes a 3% raise for the 2019-2020 school year and a better medical plan through 2021.
But the union said the offer is not enough and now it’s ramping up talks of a strike.
“This is the last straw,” said teacher Dan Price. “The district can’t keep coming up with shortfall after shortfall.”
Price is on CCEA’s executive board and also sat at the negotiating table.
CCSD said if approved, the pay raise would be effective immediately.
But Price said those benefits were already built into laws, passed this year in Carson City.
“It’s not good enough. We were the only union that went up to Carson City and we fought to get the money. And if it wasn’t for us, the district would’ve been hundreds of millions of dollars short,” said Price.
CCEA said at least 3,000 teachers have spent their own time and money on degrees and certificates, expecting to get a pay raise. But the union said CCSD isn’t rewarding all of that hard work.
“The teachers have done the work, we should be paid for it,” said Price. “All we’re doing is asking for what we had worked for and they just don’t seem to want to do it. And what they’re looking at is a strike. Teachers are ready to walk out.”
NEA of Southern Nevada, another teachers union in the valley, isn’t taking a side officially. But its president Vicki Kreidel said a strike may be taking things too far.
“I don’t think this strike is strategic,” she said. “This particular one being after the legislative session, my fear is if it hurts our students, it hurts the public’s opinion of us and doesn’t do anything positive.”
Kreidel hopes both sides will come back to the table.
“We’re trying to start the year, we’re trying to be positive and it really brings morale down,” said Kreidel. “It’s tough for some people.”
CCSD plans to present its offer at the next school board meeting on August 22. That is the same date, CCEA is giving the school district as a deadline to propose a better deal.
CCEA is meeting over the weekend to solidify plans, if it decides to strike.
Executive Director John Vellardita is remaining hopeful it does not come to that.
“Do we think the gap can be bridged, that we can work these things out – yes,” he said.
Back in May, CCEA members voted to authorize a strike. Of more than 5,000 members, 78% supported walking out. The union polled 400 voters and found 76% would support teachers, if they did that. It is illegal to strike in Nevada. CCEA could face big fines, including $50,000 each day, and teachers could lose their jobs.
CCSD sent this message to all employees on Friday:
We are providing an update regarding the status of the negotiations with all bargaining units which will provide pay increases to all employees of the Clark County School District (CCSD or the District). The implementation of committed dollars by the Governor and Nevada State Legislature has been a top priority of the Board of School Trustees and CCSD administration, and internally had been a goal to go into effect by the start of the school year.
CCSD participated in a negotiation session Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with the Clark County Education Association (CCEA). During this session, CCSD proposed a two-year agreement that would provide additional compensation to all licensed employees based on the additional biennial funding approved by the Nevada Legislature in June. This offer includes:
- · 3% increase in pay in 2019-2020
- · step increases for all eligible employees in both 2019-2020 and 2020-2021
- · 4% increase in the CCSD contribution to the medical plan in both 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
The District is prepared to submit this offer to the Board of School Trustees at the August 22, 2019 meeting.
The CCSD team has also been meeting with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE) and the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) and has provided a verbal financial offer to both bargaining units that matches the above mentioned CCEA proposal. In addition, the CCSD negotiation team has been meeting with the Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District (POA) and the Police Administrators Association of the Clark County School District Police Department (PAA). The District has verbally discussed the same financial proposal with both the POA and PAA.
CCSD is prepared to move forward immediately with the pay increases promised. The District will further provide a written proposal with the same financial aspects offered to CCEA for CCASAPE, ESEA, POA and PAA for approval at the next scheduled negotiating session.
This is the most significant increase in compensation and benefits proposed for our employees by the District in over a decade. It is the hope of CCSD that all bargaining units will accept this financial proposal and allow the District to provide the additional financial compensation to all of our employees that was funded during the legislative session and promised to our employees.
