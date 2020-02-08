LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County teachers are pushing for two new taxes to fund education. One of the valley's teacher unions, Clark County Education Association or CCEA, met to talk about where that money would come from and how it would be used.
It was a small group on Saturday, but they said they do it to keep the conversation going. They are looking at ways to get more teachers and parents involved.
Crowded classrooms, not enough teachers and support staff. They said rooms are full at every grade level in CCSD, they don't have enough materials and desks and that students have to sometimes sit on the flood.
They said it all comes down to funding. Outside of the classroom, they said there isn't enough funding to help.
Nurses, psyhcologists and case workers are often splitting their time between schools and among hundreds of students, said Marie Neisess, learning strategist at John Tartan Elementary School.
"Many of them come to school with issues that are too hard for them to handle as children. They have one or two parents in jail, they have parents who are trying to make ends meet," Neisess said.
Teachers said problems at home often spill over into the classroom.
"They’re using their fists and we’re having to break up fights more and more, and I’ve never really seen as I have the last few years, it’s beginning to get worse and worse," said Neisess.
The violence can be avoided with the right mental health resources, they said.
CCEA is proposing two new taxes: one that would raise the gaming tax 3% and one that would being in sales tax in Clark County to nearly 10%.
In a recent one-on-one, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said his team is looking at how money is spent and where it's all coming from.
"I leave that up to the governor and the legislative leadership to address," Jara said.
Teachers said that's not an option anymore.
"What else is there? Come up with a solution. We have to fight for our students because no one else is," said Neisess.
