LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Enrollment in the Clark County School District dropped by more than 10,000 students this year.
That means some schools have to adjust staffing based on their budget, but it’s caused some issues for veteran teachers.
"This is what we call the surplus period. If there are folks that are in a school and no longer have work in that school, they’re able to go to another school where they are vacancies," said Clark County Education Association (CCEA) Executive Director John Vellardita.
This year, CCEA is warning it’s teachers not to volunteer to go to another school. A letter was sent out earlier this week.
"We don’t know if that decision you make may cost you on the unemployment line."
Vellardita said there are about 350 teacher vacancies across the district. He said there’s been a handful of principals who are rejecting qualified, licensed teachers to fill those spots.
"There’s a pattern that’s emerging. More tenure teachers who have more service who tend to be on the high end of the salary schedule, are being replaced by a substitute, which is significantly cheaper, or a relatively newer educator who is on the low end of the salary schedule," Vellardita said.
That means principals can save thousands of dollars and put it toward carry-over funds.
"Their career is in limbo because a principal has essentially slammed the door."
Plus, Vellardita said it’s against the union’s contract.
"This is an unconditional unilateral right that some of these principals are exercising that’s flaunting what’s in collective bargaining agreement and what we think is a violation of the law as well."
Vellardita said this is only a small group of principals, not the majority. He wants parents to know teachers are available.
"I would ask whether or not my child is learning under a substitute or a teacher," said Vellardita.
Vellardita said CCEA is taking action and will be heading to district court to fight the issue.
A request for comment from the Clark County School District was not immediately returned.
