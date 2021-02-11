NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were called on Jan. 19, 2020 to the 2500 block of Carroll Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue. The call was to report a baby found in a nearby dumpster.
He was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the boy as 3-month-old Jessie Ramos. His cause and manner of death were undetermined.
Detectives said they have been working around the clock and on Monday asked for the public's help in the investigation. They asked citizens check on their children, grandchildren and nephews to ensure they are in good health.
On Tuesday, neighbors had set up a memorial for the infant with candles and stuffed animals.
Anyone with information is urged to call North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or to call anonymously, dial CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
(1) comment
Ugh. I don't understand how people can harm defenseless children.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.