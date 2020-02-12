LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada caucus worker is warning that the upcoming caucus “is going to be worse than Iowa if it’s not fixed.”
Seth Morrison said he’s slated to work as a site leader overseeing six North Las Vegas precincts in the upcoming primary.
"I'm feeling very concerned,” Morrison said. “As a Democrat, I want the caucuses to work. I want them to be successful. But I'm afraid we're on the path to becoming another Iowa."
FOX5 has repeatedly attempted to contact the Nevada Democratic Party with questions about the upcoming caucus. Tuesday, we were granted an interview with a party leader on conditions that only early voting would be discussed.
Early voting is also a concern of Morrison. Nevada’s caucus system differs from Iowa in that there’s early voting in the Silver State.
"The technology to combine the results from early to caucus day, which was supposed to be handled by this company called shadow, clearly didn't work.” Morrison said. “They're trying to come up with a fix at the last minute and have not convinced me and many others that they have a fix that will work.”
The Nevada Democratic Party's been tight-lipped about the app's replacement. Morrison asked about its status this week.
"The status is, we're working on it … trust me … and if I tell you who did it then they'll be hacked,’" Morrison said.
To Morrison's knowledge, some kind of app or tool will be pre-loaded onto tablets, distributed to site leaders like him, then given to the volunteers working.
"I was in an all-day training with about 300 or 400 volunteers and half of them were walking around on Saturday saying, what? How does this work?” Morrison said. “There were people in that room who said, I've never used an iPad."
From the undisclosed app/tool developer, plans to distribute the iPads ahead of time to volunteers without any real vetting, Morrison said he's "scared stiff" about the caucus.
"On Saturday afternoon during that training I talked to three or four friends. I said, this is dangerous. This is going to be worse than Iowa if it's not fixed,” Morrison said. “I talked to party officials who refused to talk to me. I was told by others who called electeds who refused to talk, and I realized that I'd rather blow the whistle now than risk it all falling apart on caucus day.”
