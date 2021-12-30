LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A cattle truck fire is prompting period closures on southbound I-15 north of the Spaghetti Bowl, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski, the fire broke out about 12:31 a.m. on the interstate. Two fire engines responded to the scene. LVFR said police reported about 36 cattle on board, a few of which died on scene.
No people were injured, Trooper Travis Smaka told FOX5. Authorities are working to offload the remaining animals, but it's ultimately the transportation company's responsibility to move the cattle, Szymanski said.
The fire was out by 1:30 a.m. The cause of the fire was unknown Thursday morning, but it was believed to have started inside the vehicle. The investigation was handed over to Nevada State Police.
The intestate reopened about 7 a.m.
