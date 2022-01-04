LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Around the nation, more than 3,200 schools have decided to go remote or delay kids' return from winter break as of Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, CCSD students will go back to class in person but Catholic school students in Las Vegas will remain online for another day due to COVID-19 concerns.
Adriana Mendoza’s 10-year-old son Jose Rams in the fifth grade at St Francis.
“I know it is hard for a lot of people. They work different times … so for me yeah, I changed these two days to stay at home with my son,” she said.
Despite having to adjust her work schedule to stay home with her son this week, she said she is glad the school is taking precautions.
The Superintendent of Catholic Schools sent out a letter to parents saying in part:
“Thank you for your continued cooperation and support as we work to keep our school communities safe while navigating the challenges of covid-19. With cases of the omicron variant accelerating significantly in recent days, both in Nevada and across the nation, our Diocesan restoration council and medical advisors concur that there is a high probability of increased transmission due to gatherings and travel over the holidays. newly released data shows that cases are rising fastest among children, teenagers and young adults. Based upon the data and guidance we have received; our schools will provide remote learning instruction (online) for all students on Tuesday, January 4th and Wednesday, January 5."
Mendoza's son is scheduled to go back to his school Thursday and his mom says she thinks that’s best. She says after at home learning last year, she knows he does better in an actual classroom.
“I was a little nervous last year, not right now because they take all the precautions … you know, like the mask, sanitizer, and everything,” Mendoza said.
Districts in Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois and Ohio are also moving classes online because of the omicron surge.
