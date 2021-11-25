LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Hundreds of people in need showed up to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada's annual Thanksgiving meal, along with dozens of volunteers -- including Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"I wanted to be here to help, show the community how much we care about them," Sisolak said.
"We've been volunteering for the last 13, 14 years," said volunteer, Reuben Montoya. "So it's kind of a family tradition."
Last year because of the pandemic, volunteers were not able to help out the nonprofit on Thanksgiving. Montoya said he missed having the opportunity.
"It felt sort of out of sorts because this has been a tradition of ours so not to be able to come here was weird and out of place," Montoya said. "Happy to be back this year for sure."
The nonprofit's staff said they also felt at home with volunteers back for the meal service.
"I think with the holidays, we really enjoy them because we're surrounded by our friends and family," said Leslie Carmine with Catholic Charities. "Surrounded by love."
Carmine said this annual meal is about so much more than just the food. She said the volunteers being back shows what the holiday is all about.
"When the volunteers are back in our dining room, they get to share that," Carmine said. "Their joy and love with our clients that they may not get to have. They may not have family or friends in the city. So they feel alone."
The governor said he feels helping out is a small gesture that makes a big impact.
"I hope they take away that they know they're valued," Sisolak said. "Cared about. We believe in them and we're doing everything we can to help them get back on their feet and give them a helping hand."
