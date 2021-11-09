LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It was a big day for Catholic Charities as they welcomed clients to their indoor dining facility for the first time in almost two years.
"It's been a lot of work," said Leslie Carmine with the nonprofit. "Hours and hours and hours. You kind of take for granted what it's like to be able to wash your hands in a sink."
Carmine said they didn't stop working during the pandemic. More people needed help so staff took to the streets and held meals at the outdoor pavilion. But being back inside creates a new level of service.
"We're able to welcome our clients in to a little dignity and compassion," Carmine said.
"Being in the dining room, it means the food is fresher," said client David White.
White said this move helps create a feeling of belonging.
"You're getting a hot meal and it feels good to sit down and actually have a conversation with people," White said. "We do have a place to eat and communicate. It's a little community, but it is a community."
With the dining room open staff can put their energy toward other projects, like the food pantry. Carmine said they are in desperate need of frozen turkeys to give to families. If you would like to donate, click here for the many ways you can help: https://www.catholiccharities.com/donate/
