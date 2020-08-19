LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities on Wednesday announced that Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has agreed to pay $206,368.35 to resolve claims that accused the organization of fraudulently billing the United States for community service grants.
According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, from 2003 until 2018, Catholic Charities administered multiple grants in CNCS’s Senior Corps program. These grants, according to authorities, included the Foster Grandparent Program, which places seniors in school and community settings to serve youth with exceptional needs, and the Senior Companion Program, which places seniors in community and residential settings to assist other seniors who have difficulty with tasks of daily living. These programs provide small hourly stipends to the volunteers performing these services.
The settlement resolves claims that in 2014 and 2015, Catholic Charities’ employees who oversaw the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs falsified records for the stipend recipients, the release said. The Dept. of Justice said that the organization also directed recipients to falsify records, leading to CNCS grant funds being used to pay stipends for hours that were never actually worked, were in violation of program requirements, or were inflated.
When Catholic Charities executive management discovered the fraudulent actions of its employees, the DOJ said it voluntarily disclosed them through the CNCS-OIG hotline.
Catholic Charities terminated the employees who had perpetrated the fraud and cooperated fully in the United States’ investigation of its administration of these grants, the release notes. In 2018, Catholic Charities relinquished the grants entirely.
“Each day, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada feeds the hungry, provides shelter for the homeless, and supports families and seniors in need of assistance. The federal government relies on its non-profit partners to help ensure that federal grant funds are being used to assist their communities,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Today’s settlement is a reminder that everyone receiving federal grant funds must adhere to grant compliance requirements and self-report misuse of federal grant funds, as Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada did here.”
“Catholic Charities acted responsibly upon discovering fraud, promptly reported the misconduct, cooperated actively with the investigation and willingly made the taxpayers whole,” said CNCS’s Inspector General Deborah J. Jeffrey. “As a result, Catholic Charities was appropriately spared substantial penalties and fines. We thank our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Nevada for protecting the integrity of CNCS.”
15 years of milking,good job there caught !
