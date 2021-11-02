LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas nonprofit is gearing up for holidays and asking the public to help with donations.
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is hosting its 35th annual turkey drive and calls for major support from the Las Vegas community now until Nov. 24 in order to adequately serve thousands of families through its Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry.
Donation are being accepted Monday through Friday at the Catholic Charities campus, located at 1501 Las Vegas Boulevard from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Food can also be sent via AmazonSmile charity list. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
The public is being asked to donate frozen turkeys and nonperishable dinner fixings such as boxed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, and canned yams.
“The return of the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive as well as in-person volunteering could not have been done without the support from our community members,” said CCSN President and CEO Deacon Tom Roberts. “We look forward to continuing our mission in lending a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in need this holiday season and we urge all Southern Nevadans to please consider opening up their hearts and contributing what they can.”
While food is needed ahead of the holiday, Catholic Charities is also looking for volunteers.
Those interested in volunteering on-site must be at least 14 years old, provide proof that they are fully vaccinated before serving on campus, and schedule a shift online.
Volunteers are also required to follow the appropriate dress code (wearing a face mask, long pants, shirt with sleeves and closed-toe shoes) throughout the duration of their shift and must be willing to serve where needed in their service area.
Anyone interested in helping can do so by visiting CatholicCharities.com
Catholic Charities feeds roughly a 1,000 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children as well as 2,450 holiday meals to the homebound seniors through its Meals on Wheels program.
