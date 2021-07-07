LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada just reopened its in-person volunteering opportunities after putting it on pause due to the pandemic.
The Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry has now resumed with volunteer shifts available from 8 a.m. to noon or 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
If you're interested in volunteering at the food pantry, you must be at least 16 years old and provide proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before serving on campus and schedule a shift online.
On-site volunteers are also required to follow the appropriate dress code (wearing a face mask, long pants, shirt with sleeves and closed toe shoes) throughout the duration of their shift and must be willing to serve in all areas of the food pantry.
Catholic Charities recently modified its volunteer scheduling process via an online portal. Those interested can visit CatholicCharities.volunteerhub.com to view and sign-up for various service opportunities, from in-person volunteering at the pantry, to remote volunteering activities like building hygiene kits for those experiencing homelessness or baby kits for families.
The Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry offers in-person client shopping or, clients may receive a pre-packaged box during business hours of Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The non-profit relies on the ongoing contributions of donors. Those interested in contributing, can visit: www.catholiccharities.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.