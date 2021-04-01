LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A locked, well-lit storage area with surveillance cameras did not deter some thieves from making off with catalytic converters from work vehicles at a Las Vegas business in March.
“Crazy. It’s absolutely crazy. I know these guys get anywhere from $50 to a couple hundred bucks. It ends up costing us,” said Steven Pieri.
Steven Pieri is the CEO and partner of Immaculate Restoration and Carpet Care in the southeast Las Vegas Valley. He said thieves took a catalytic converter from a work van recently and then struck again in the same spot, taking a converter from a pressure washing truck.
He said thieves hit in January next door at Butler’s Construction. There, thieves took a catalytic converter from an employee’s truck parked behind a locked gate, as well as the truck's tires. They also stole four catalytic converters that were inside a work van. He said the damage between the two businesses is between $10,000 and $15,000.
“It’s not just the repair costs. It’s the down time and the jobs that are cancelled the next day as a result of not being able to use that vehicle,” said Pieri.
Pieri said the thieves were not at all deterred by his surveillance cameras, locked gate and well-lit area.
“These guys are very calm when they pull up. They’re not rushed. They’re professionals. They’re obviously pretty good at what they do,” he said.
Pieri said Las Vegas police have been responsive, working with the business and he is now adding layers of security. Pieri and police are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible.
Police said if you see people acting suspiciously, including someone under a car, call 9-1-1 for what may be a catalytic converter theft in progress.
“I think it’s going to come down to people looking out for people. If you see something that doesn’t look right say something,” said Pieri.
