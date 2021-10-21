LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed how cooperation between agencies, and a recycling business led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
Police said they arrested Juan Rojas Miranda, 31, back in May. Police said Rios Miranda was booked for Open Murder in the shooting death of a man in the 600 block of North Eleventh Street the day after the killing.
During a Hispanic Coalition discussion on catalytic converter thefts Wednesday, Oct. 21, officers discussed a case where North Las Vegas Police asked LVMPD for assistance in finding a catalytic converter suspect. They said the suspect stole five catalytic converters from the Cannery and was driving a stolen car. LVMPD, North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office are part of a catalytic converter theft task force.
Police said they asked a recycling business to let officers know if the suspect walked in. Officers said the suspect showed up and was identified as Juan Rojas Miranda. Police said they uncovered details about the suspect’s stolen car.
"As we're taking him into custody, we're in the Downtown Area Command, the Downtown Area Command Sergeant said, hey just so you know, we had a homicide the previous night. The same vehicle that you're describing now matches the description that was given for the homicide. We ended up getting the guy in custody. He confesses that, yes the night before, I killed somebody," said LVMPD Officer Chase Arnona.
Police said they're discovering catalytic converter suspects are convicted felons who are committing other serious crimes.
"They're carrying guns. They're carrying knives. A lot of these people are violent. They've taken this opportunity to commit this crime because it's so easy," Arnona said.
Police urge people to park their cars in a garage if possible or keep it in a well-lit area to prevent catalytic converters from being stolen. They also suggest anti-theft devices, such as a metal shield that auto shops can place over catalytic converters. They ask the public to mark converters with a vin or other identifying number and then take a photo of it. Police said if they find someone in a traffic stop with several converters, they can more easily tie the converters to a theft and victim.
During Thursday’s Hispanic Coalition meeting police said other states, such as Texas and Oregon, have tougher laws in place regarding who can buy and sell catalytic converters.
"Unfortunately, in the state of Nevada it's not the same way," Arnona said.
