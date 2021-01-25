LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a community-wide effort, a cat that was stuck on top of a light pole for about three days was rescued in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.
The Las Vegas Valley Humane Society posted a call for assistance on its Facebook page on Monday, saying it and several organizations had received a call about a cat that had been seen on top of a light pole near Washington Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
Another local organization had reached out to the humane society after receiving several calls for help from concerned residents, said Richard Villa on the humane society's board of directors. After reaching out the police and fire departments, the humane society procured assistance from NV Energy.
The cat was taken down from the pole and immediately ran away, Villa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.