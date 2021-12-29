LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is asking for the community's help in giving a cat and her five kittens found at T-Mobile Arena a second chance.
The mom, fittingly named "Lady of the Knights," was found at the Golden Knights' arena with her kittens earlier this month. As if knowing they were there to help, she let the team from the shelter interact and examine each of the kittens. Now, those kittens are thriving in a foster home.
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is asking for donations to continue helping Lady of the Knights and her family.
Community members can donate online through Paypal or Facebook.
You can also donate in person at 2675 E Flamingo Road, Suite 3, or by calling 702-329-9771.
(1) comment
So cute!!!
Maybe Las Vegas really is lucky, as she wasn't found at "Harry Reid Airport". Wouldn't want her to be called Lady of Harry Reid.
