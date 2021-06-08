LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is waiving all adoption fees to take home a cat or kitten this weekend.
If you're interested in a new fur baby, you can participate in Maddie's Pet Adoption Days from June 11-12.
"Thanks to funding provided by the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, $200 will be awarded to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions for every cat and kitten adopted during the event to help offset the waiving of adoption fees," the company said in a release.
You can browse more than 30 available pets up for adoption online here: https://www.homewardboundcats.org/adopt/
Adoptions must be scheduled by appointment.
WHERE
Homeward Bound Adoption Center
2675 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
PETCO
2340 East Serene Avenue, Las Vegas
WHEN
Friday from 1 pm to 6 pm
Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm
