LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site will begin offering second doses of the vaccine to people who are eligible on Tuesday, February 16.
The Las Vegas Convention Center no longer will accept walk-in appointments because it has reached its pre-registered capacity, according to an announcement from the Southern Nevada Health District.
Second doses of the vaccine will be available at Cashman Center by appointment only. Those eligible for appointments at this site include patients who received their first dose of Moderna vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic no sooner than 28 days prior as well as those who received their first dose of Pfizer at a Health District or partner clinic no sooner than 21 days prior.
A list of community partners is available at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/.
The Cashman Center Clinic is located in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. Both appointment only sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.
The Health District continues to urge people who may have made multiple appointments to cancel their duplicate appointments to allow someone else in need to get the vaccine. People are provided a link to do so and should check their Spam or Junk folder if they cannot find it. People can also call (702) 759-1900 for assistance.
First dose appointment scheduling is available on the Health District website at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/. Second dose appointment scheduling is available at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/.
