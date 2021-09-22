LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of punching and killing a tourist on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this year appeared before a judge on Friday for initial arraignment, no longer on a mental health hold.
Another man who spoke to FOX5 at the time of the incident, saying he too had been punched by suspect Brandon Leath, wanting to testify against him, has died.
In February, Thomas Driscoll, a retired Connecticut State Police Trooper on vacation in Las Vegas, was walking with a woman on Las Vegas Boulevard. Police reported Leath crossed his path and punched him once, killing him.
“I saw the surveillance video, how he killed Tom. It was just so ... traumatizing to see a man I love die so brutally,” Annie Chong told FOX5 this week.
Chong lived with Driscoll for ten years and shared he helped raise her sons.
“Our lives will never be the same,” Chong said.
Chong said she wants justice and hopes others who were "terrorized" by Leath will come forward to help prosecutors bolster their case.
“This is not a one time action on his part. He had a history in terrorizing people,” Chong said.
A man who spoke to FOX5 anonymously just saw Leath in court.
“The way he was staring at me, I was more scared than anything. I was shaking,” he said. He's an employee of a downtown apartment complex and has an entire file on Leath regarding the problems he allegedly caused in the complex. He stated had once chased him with a screwdriver.
That employee told apartment management he'd quit if they didn't add security cameras. They spent $6,000 putting them in.
“He knocked me out, so now I must go see a doctor about my possible concussion,” another apartment complex employee who also wanted to remain anonymous told FOX5 in March after Driscoll was killed.
That man passed away this month. His coworkers said he had been prepared to testify against Leath. He told them he had COVID-19, but they say he couldn’t work full time after he was punched, and think the lasting effects were a contributed factor in his decline.
“After the assault he just wasn’t the same,” said his coworker.
Leath is scheduled to be back in court next week for a status check and possibly to set a trial date.
