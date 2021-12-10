LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Carson Colony tribe member has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for killing his son on tribal land in December 2019.
Court documents say 52-year-old Steven Bryan shot his son in the head with an "AR-15-style" rifle on Washoe Tribe Reservation land on Dec. 13, 2019. Bryan and his son had been in a quarrel over money.
Bryan was initially charged with murder, but was later found not guilty on that charge, and was convicted of one count of voluntary manslaughter in June 2021. In addition to the prison term, Bryan is sentenced to three years of supervised release.
According to court records, the victim's girlfriend testified Kyle Bryan borrowed $60 from his father and used it to buy alcohol.
"The defendant expressed several concerns about his lack of money—the inability to put gas in his car for work, the inability to buy Christmas presents, and the inability to go on a follow-up date with a woman," the records read.
The girlfriend testified that Bryan went into his son's room while they were sleeping and demanded money from his son.
"[Girlfriend's] and the defendant’s testimony at trial of how the defendant shot his son, Kyle differ. Only the jury knows which parts they credited and what they did not credit. Nonetheless, what is clear is that the jury rejected the defendant’s claim of self-defense. The jury convicted the defendant of voluntary manslaughter, a killing while in a sudden quarrel or heat of passion," according to a sentencing memorandum.
The FBI, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Washoe Tribe Police Department investigated the case.
If you have information concerning a missing or murdered person on tribal land, you are urged to contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
