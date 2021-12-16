LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Schools in Carson City will close on Friday, Dec. 17, due to rumored threats made on social media.
According to the district on Facebook, the closure is in coordination with the Carson City Sheriff's Office.
"... the district has decided to play it safe and begin the two-week scheduled winter break a day early," they said.
The threats have not been deemed credible by any local law enforcement agencies and appear to have originated outside of the state of Nevada. One post in particular identified a school only by the school’s abbreviations (I.E. CHS) and did not indicate any other detailed information including the name of the social media profile nor a specific city or location (including state or county).
