LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new project is launching downtown to get more people to eat at local restaurants and bring life back to the Fremont Street area.
Restaurant row is on Carson Avenue, where you'll start seeing more banners designating the area.
It will show people where they can eat out safely, either indoors or outdoors, according to the City of Las Vegas.
It's all part of a bigger project, the Downtown Master Plan, with different districts highlighting breweries, museums and other small businesses downtown.
"We've been through struggles the whole year now, and to help our small businesses, as well as our casino owners and hotels, it's so important for us to come back and enjoy what we enjoyed back before [COVID-19]," said Mayor Carolyn Goodman.
Goodman said this will also help connect locals and tourists alike to the different parts of downtown.
