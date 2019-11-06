LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who enjoy the overstuffed sandwiches at Carnegie Deli on the Las Vegas Strip will soon be out of luck.
The eatery is closing its doors at the Mirage in February, according to a news release from MGM Resorts.
The New York-style deli, which opened in 2005, will be replaced by a "new fast casual restaurant," the release said. The new eatery will open next spring.
