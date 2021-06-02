LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- CarMax is planning to hire more than 1,800 automotive service professionals nationwide this summer. Forty positions are open in Las Vegas.
CarMax said used cars are in high demand, and the newly hired service professionals will help the company increase production of vehicles.
The company will be hosting a curbside hiring event Thursday, June 10 at the Centennial CarMax at 4900 North Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV.
Prospects will be interviewed from inside the car and some positions will be hired on-the-spot.
To RSVP, visit: CarMax Curbside Career Day
