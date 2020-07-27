LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has taken two suspects into custody after a pursuit of a carjacking suspect that led to a traffic collision and road closures in the northeast valley.
On Monday morning police were investigating a vehicle in the 2000 block of Stewart Avenue that was allegedly stolen with use of a firearm at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
On Monday morning, Police approached the carjacking suspect who allegedly fled, stole a second vehicle and carjacked a third vehicle. The suspect then collided with another vehicle at Cheyenne Avenue, causing road closures in the area.
The driver suspect is said to have serious but non-life threatening injuries. A second suspect who was a passenger had minor injuries. Both suspects have been taken into custody, police say.
Road closures are as follows:
- Colton Avenue and Lamb Boulevard
- Cheyenne Avenue and Ables Lane
- Cartier Avenue and Lamb Boulevard
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
