HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) Carjackers shot a 17-year-old girl in a Henderson Walgreens parking lot Tuesday night, according to police.
The girl was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury, Henderson Police said.
Police were called to the parking lot on Stephanie Street and Horizon Ridge Parkway at about 9 p.m. Police said two to three suspects approached the girl and a passenger parked in a car and tried to take it.
The suspects then fired multiple shots at the reluctant teen. A male passenger was not injured. They took her car and later abandoned it, police said.
No arrests were made.
