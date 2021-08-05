LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — It takes special care to help premature babies develop at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Spring Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mercedes Cruz has been the medical director for the NICU department at the hospital since it opened in 2009. Every third night of her shift she stays over at the hospital to be on-call.
Thankfully they haven’t had any COVID-19 positive babies, but they have dealt with moms who were positive.
“The challenge continues because the recommendations keep on changing,” Dr. Cruz said.
She credits a solid team of staff members by her
“When we have a huddle with our staff we don’t only discus problems or issues that we have to deal with in the Neotal ICU we discuss also the positive results. We have good nurses here. As I said, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, nutritionist, our social worker, the manager. All of us are involved in the care of each family,” Dr. Cruz said.
Dr. Cruz said not everything is smooth sailing. Parents get impatient with prolong care and all the emotional ups and downs. Every year they see parents that stop showing up all together.
“We’ve seen a lot of that especially babies who are products of drug abusing parents or mom,” Dr. Cruz said.
They discuss how they can help parents, even something as basic as transportation.
"There are parents that cannot come here to the point of abandonment and those patients are referred to case management and social service so we can find family who will be involved in the care of those patients,” Dr. Cruz said.
Mariechu Brown is the clinical supervisor. Caring for babies is her passion. The hardest days are losing a baby.
“The hardest challenge is when we have to say goodbye to the parents the baby that past. It doesn’t happen a lot, but it really affects all the staff,” Brown said.
The best days are being able to tell families they get to go home. Both Brown and Dr. Cruz agreed it’s amazing to see babies return throughout the years. Sometimes they recognize the parents before they recognize the children.
“I had a 23-week-old baby less than six months who’s my Facebook friend he’s now seven or eight years-old. Isn’t that fulfilling? They will always be family,” Dr. Cruz said.
Christina and Kyle’s son Patrick is currently a patient. They lost his twin brother so he needed to be born at 29 weeks in order to save him.
“Happiest day of your life worst tragedy kind of all rolled into one,” Kyle Campbell said.
They’re grateful for the staff. The team warned them being in the NICU is like taking two steps forward and one back.
“Its hard cause when he’s doing well you know we’re doing well and when he’s not we’re just really not I mean emotionally,” Christina Campbell said.
Patrick is a month from his due date. After 44 days in the NICU he weighs about five pounds. The Campbells said they haven’t been given a date when they can take him home.
“They try not to I think cause they don’t want to tell you something and then be wrong. They always say it’s up to him,” Kyle Campbell said.
”He’s the boss. Whenever he’s ready he’ll come home,” Christina Campbell said.
