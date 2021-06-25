LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A cargo plane made a hard landing at McCarran International Airport Friday afternoon.
According to an airport spokesperson, a cargo plane landed at 1:30 p.m. on the runway near Sunset Road after reporting landing gear issues. Two passengers were aboard the aircraft, but no injuries were reported.
Crews are working to remove the aircraft from the runway. This incident will not impact any operations at the airport, an official confirmed, but one runway will be shutdown for 4-6 hours.
Flights in the area will not be impacted by the closure.
It is unknown where the aircraft was departing from or where its final destination was meant to be.
