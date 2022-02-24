LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hispanic grocery chain Cardenas Markets will now accept EBT SNAP payments for online orders placed through Instacart.
According to a news release, Cardenas will now accept EBT SNAP payments across its 59 stores in California, Arizona and Nevada.
In addition to placing orders for delivery through Instacart, the release notes that Cardenas is also introducing pickup at select stores in Las Vegas.
Instacart says that once a shopper creates a profile they can can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines, the company says.
According to Instacard, once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order.
In an effort to help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart says it will waive delivery and pickup fees on all EBT SNAP orders through March 31, for customers using a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account in connection with their purchase.
For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.
