LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials said eight people were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide in central Las Vegas early Friday morning.
According to LVFR, the cause was due to a barbecue being used inside an apartment located on North 16th Street, near East Bonanza Road and Bruce North Street.
Fire dispatchers arrived at the apartment at 3:15 a.m. and all the victims were already lying outside, LVFR said. Both adults and children were involved and taken to University Medical Center.
3:15AM. 8 people overcome by Carbon Monoxide and taken to UMC-Trauma result of Bar-be-cue being used in an apt on N. 16th St for heating. All victims were already outside lying on ground when units arrived. Units have cleared scene. Involved both kids & adults. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/7wjtHCw67s— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 23, 2018
Common sources of carbon monoxide found inside a home range from natural gas, propane, butane or solid fuels such as wood or coal, according to LVFR. Water heaters, fireplaces, gas space heaters, furnaces, generators, outside cookers are other sources of carbon monoxide.
LVFR said carbon monoxide is often called a "silent killer" due to the gas being colorless, tasteless and non-irritating.
