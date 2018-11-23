LVFR paramedic vehicle

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials said eight people were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide on Nov. 23, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials said eight people were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide in central Las Vegas early Friday morning.

According to LVFR, the cause was due to a barbecue being used inside an apartment located on North 16th Street, near East Bonanza Road and Bruce North Street.

Fire dispatchers arrived at the apartment at 3:15 a.m. and all the victims were already lying outside, LVFR said. Both adults and children were involved and taken to University Medical Center.

Common sources of carbon monoxide found inside a home range from natural gas, propane, butane or solid fuels such as wood or coal, according to LVFR. Water heaters, fireplaces, gas space heaters, furnaces, generators, outside cookers are other sources of carbon monoxide.

LVFR said carbon monoxide is often called a "silent killer" due to the gas being colorless, tasteless and non-irritating.

