LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has led to a shortage of cars. Both new and used cars have gotten more expensive, and some parts are harder to come by.
That’s partly resulted in abundance of car theft. In Las Vegas, car thefts are up about 25% from this time last year. As of Aug. 27, 5,526 cars have been stolen in LVMPD’s area, more than 22 each day.
To stop the increasing numbers, three months ago, LVMPD started a vehicle theft initiative. Arrests have gone up and more vehicles recovered, but they say car thefts still happen every day.
About 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Wendy Shaffer said she was getting her 5-year-old son ready for gymnastics class. Her husband opened their garage door to let light in and check a tire he’d repaired the night before and then went back inside to make coffee.
“I open the door and I am like, 'where is the car, what did you do with it?'” Shaffer said.
In just minutes, someone came into their garage while they were inside getting ready and drove away in Wendy’s car.
“We had the keys laying on a table with his truck keys beside the car, so they grabbed all the keys and took the car,” Shaffer said. “When we found out someone stole it, like, it hit me, and I’m just crying and I’m hysterical, and he’s like, ‘It’s alright. It’s alright. We will call the cops.'"
Stolen cars are something the responding officer was all too familiar with.
“Nationally. our stolen cars are way up,” shared Capt. Reggie Rader. He stated car theft is often a crime of opportunity.
“It just takes 10 seconds for someone to be driving or walking by to see that car left idling or running and then someone can jump right in,” Rader said.
To keep yourself from being a victim, make sure you lock your car, don't leave valuables or keys in sight.
Rader said one of the main reasons car theft is up this year is that many more people are out at this point in the pandemic going to movies, shopping malls, and casinos and those are often areas targeted by thieves.
“The number one thing is if you are in a shopping area, try to park in a well-lit area if it is at nighttime,” Rader said.
LVMPD suggests you act now to help find your car if it is ever stolen. Many newer model cars come with GPS and that can connect to your phone and if it is set up before it's stolen, police can use that information to track down your car.
