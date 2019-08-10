LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car struck a woman before crashing into a business on Saturday in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.
Officers responded to the crash in a strip mall near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard just after 6 p.m., police said. A silver Toyota sedan struck a woman before driving into the front of a business.
Police said the woman struck had minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.
The driver of the Toyota was not believed to be impaired, police said. The business had moderate to major damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
