LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said one driver crashed into five different vehicles in the east valley on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of North Lamb Boulevard and Berkley Avenue, near Stewart Avenue, about 5:27 a.m., Las Vegas police Lt. William Matchko said.
The driver of a Nissan struck a Hyundai at Lamb and Berkely before heading into a yard on Lamb, hitting another four vehicles and taking out a utility pole, Matchko said. The Nissan fled the scene, but was later located. The occupants of the Nissan fled on foot.
The driver of the Hyundai suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Matchko.
Check back for updates.
