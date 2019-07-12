LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A single-vehicle crash on Sunset Road near Paradise forced a boulder into the eastbound lanes of Sunset, causing delays.
A Honda Accord hit a sidewalk and took out two light poles during the crash, Las Vegas police said.
Impairment is believed to be a factor, according to Lt. Adrian Beas.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Roads will be partially closed for several hours while crews clean up the downed light poles.
