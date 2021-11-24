LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A vehicle struck a fence and pole before flipping over in the northwest valley on Wednesday morning.
At about 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, a black Chevrolet was driving "recklessly" in the area of Oso Blanca Road near Durango Drive. The car took a curve too fast before ultimately landing on its roof, Nevada State Police said.
The collision caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times according to Trooper Ashlee Wellman.
The driver was transported to UMC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is suspected.
(1) comment
Raiders player?
