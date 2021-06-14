LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car fire on Monday afternoon caused damage to an east valley gas station.
On June 14 about 3:56 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded with a single engine to a car fire at the Texaco gas station at Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue.
While on the way, they were notified the fire had spread to a gas pump and six additional engines were called to the scene.
At 4:02 p.m., the fire was extinguished before it could spread to other gas pumps or structures.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.