LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car crashed into the side of a restaurant in the west Las Vegas Valley early Monday morning.
Metro police Lt. David Gordon said officers responded to the crash at Krung Thai restaurant in the 4100 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Flamingo Road at 5:37 a.m.
A small grey sedan struck the building and partially entered the wall. A gas line was severed as a result, police said.
Police said the driver of the car fled the scene before officers arrived.
Clark County Fire Department crews responded to the scene and shortly after, Southwest Gas arrived to shut off the gas lines in the restaurant, police said.
The business was closed at the time of the crash.
