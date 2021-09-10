STRIP CRASH

Las Vegas police respond to a single-vehicle crash on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A luxury vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon following scattered showers across the valley.

One car hit a center median and came to a rest on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Venetian Resort. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Dori Koren, the crash involved injuries that "were not too serious."

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

