LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A luxury vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Las Vegas Strip Friday afternoon following scattered showers across the valley.
One car hit a center median and came to a rest on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Venetian Resort. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Dori Koren, the crash involved injuries that "were not too serious."
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
I know rain is somewhat of a foreign concept in #Vegas but plz drive carefully when you see those little water droplets on your windshield. Fortunately, the injuries from this wreck were not too serious. #LVMPD #Police #Warning #DriveSafely #Rain #accident #NiceCar #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/QbOr74i1Bv— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) September 10, 2021
