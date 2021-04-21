LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a bus stop Wednesday morning.
About 9:46 a.m. a sedan collided with a bus stop in the area of Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Blvd. During the crash, a light pole was knocked to the ground. The driver sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.
According to police, no one was near the bus stop at the time of the crash.
Maryland Pkwy. is partially closed in the area while police investigate. Additional details surrounding the cause of the crash were unknown Wednesday morning.
