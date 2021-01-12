LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Surveillance video captured a car crashing into the front of a building in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.
The crash happened near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
On the Arm clothing store owner Michael Nery provided the video from his security camera. Nery, from Riverside, California, said he was inside the building at the time of the crash but at first thought it was an earthquake.
“I’m taking photos and I hear the building shake,” Nery said.
A short time later, Nery’s mother sent him the surveillance video.
“I immediately came outside, and the car was already on the tow truck, cops are gone, the owner of the vehicle wasn’t there,” Nery said.
The video shows people rush over to see if the driver was OK.
“After watching the video, he’s probably in the car for maybe 10 seconds and then other cars pull up. And then the guy who crashed just walked out the vehicle like nothing happened,” Nery said.
FOX5 reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police for information on the driver but we are still waiting to hear back. The landlord of the building estimated the damage will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix.
Nery said he is glad no one was seriously hurt and the car didn’t reach further into the building.
“We have a lot of expensive things in our shop so thankfully these poles right here are here to protect the building. If he crashes our front door there goes our business, as if we aren’t struggling enough with COVID going on and all that,” Nery said.
On the Arm sells clothing, sneakers, skateboards and other items. NBA players, music producers and rappers like Travis Scott and Bad Bunny have shopped in the store, he said.
Nery said he hopes 2021 will get better from here.
“That was definitely a crazy start to the year for sure. So hopefully it gets better from here you know,” Nery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.