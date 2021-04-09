LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A single vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven storefront near the Strip on Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
"Traffic is working an accident in the area," LVMPD Lt. Dennis said. "No injuries reported as of now."
According to LVMPD's traffic page, a crash was reported at 3:54 p.m. The scene showed a gray GMC smashed into the several shelves within the convenience store.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
