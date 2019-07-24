LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-vehicle crash in the east valley on Tuesday night sent multiple people to the hospital and closed the intersection.
Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. on July 23 to Stewart Avenue and Christy Lane, just east of Nellis Boulevard.
A 2016 Jeep Wrangler was stopped in the left eastbound travel lanes on Stewart and Christy for a red light. A 2008 Nissan Titan was stopped directly behind the Jeep, a 2017 Ford Fusion was behind the Nissan and a 2006 Mercedes Benz C-Class was behind the Ford, police said in a release.
A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling eastbound on Stewart in the left lanes and never slowed for traffic or the stoplight, police said. The Chevrolet hit the Mercedes, causing the preceding cars to rear-end each other.
The driver of the Mercedes Benz, identified by police as 32-year-old Bryan Castillo, was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition.
The drivers of the Ford and the Nissan suffered minor injuries. The driver and passengers, including a 4-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl, did not suffer any injuries.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as 30-year-old Daniel Lovato, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Stewart at Christy reopened to drivers at approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
